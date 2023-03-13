Report: Patriots trading tight end Jonnu Smith to Falcons

Jordy McElroy
The New England Patriots are reportedly trading tight end Jonnu Smith to the Atlanta Falcons for a seventh-round draft pick. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news on Monday.

This should basically be viewed as a salary cap dump for the Patriots considering Smith was expected to have the second-highest cap hit on the team in 2023, behind star outside linebacker Matthew Judon.

That hit was set at $17.2 million in a year where the Patriots are needing to clean the books to a certain degree to potentially make bigger moves in free agency.

Smith never caught on in New England, and a change of scenery could be a good thing for the veteran tight end. He finished the 2022 season with only 27 receptions for 245 yards and no touchdowns.

We are only two days away from the start of free agency, and the Patriots are positioning themselves to potentially make a splash.

