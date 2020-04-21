Report: Patriots trading Rob Gronkowski to Bucs to play with Tom Brady

The New England Patriots have agreed to trade Rob Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Pending a physical, Gronkowski is coming out of retirement and will be dealt along with a seventh-round pick to the Bucs for a fourth-round pick.

Trade, pending physical: Patriots are trading TE Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

The news arrived shortly after a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that Gronkowski was interested in playing football again, but only to play with Brady and the Bucs.

Gronkowski hasn’t played since the 2018 season that ended with the Patriots winning the Super Bowl over the Los Angeles Rams. He retired prior to last season following nine years with the New England Patriots that included three Super Bowl rings and a multitude of injuries that took their toll on his body.

FOXBORO, MA - OCTOBER 25: Tom Brady #12 and Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots react after Gronkowski scored a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on October 25, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Gronkowski, 30, is widely considered the best tight end to ever play the game. He retired at a young age and has visibly shed a significant portion of his playing weight since leaving the Patriots. What kind of playing shape he’ll be in whenever the NFL starts again is a mystery.

A five-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time All-Pro, Gronkowski played in 13 games during his final season with the Patriots, tallying 682 yards and three touchdowns, well off his peak production. Gronkowksi has four seasons of more than 1,000 yards receiving and five seasons with at least 10 touchdowns.

He joins an offense already loaded with receiving talent and likely won’t be asked to carry as heavy a load as he did in New England. Wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin both made the Pro Bowl catching passes from Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick last season, and fourth-year tight end O.J. Howard has the tools to be a dangerous receiver lining up in an offense alongside Gronkowksi.

