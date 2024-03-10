Report: Patriots trading Mac Jones to Jaguars for draft pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Patriots are reportedly finalizing a trade to send Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a possible 6th round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Trade: Patriots are finalizing a deal to send QB Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars, sources tell ESPN. The trade cannot be processed until the new league year begins Wednesday and he passes a physical. The two sides were discussing a 6th-round pick, per sources.



Jones was… pic.twitter.com/dOceAGDDTm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2024

Jones threw for 2,120 yards with 10 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions for a 36.7 quarterback rating during the 2023 season before being benched for Bailey Zappe in Week 13.

Jones, drafted with the 15th pick in 2021, threw 46 touchdown passes and 36 interceptions in his career with the Patriots. He'll now head to Jacksonville, his former hometown, and back up fellow 2021 draft pick Trevor Lawrence.

NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry says it makes sense to trade Jones now as free agents would fill backup QB spots.

Wondered if the Patriots might wait until draft weekend to deal Mac Jones. Makes sense to do this now, though. Backup slots will be filled by free agents next week. Better chance of finding a taker now before those chairs get filled. https://t.co/jmtWo4wsVq — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) March 10, 2024

As our Tom E. Curran points out, Zappe and Nathan Rourke will be the only two QBs on the roster after Jones' trade.

With confirmed trade of Mac Jones to Jacksonville, the Patriots QB room is Bailey Zappe and Nathan Rourke. A case to keep Jones could be made. He was AT LEAST insurance. But “fresh start” argument wins out. Jones’ legacy is a cautionary tale. Don’t skimp on QB development. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) March 10, 2024

The legal tampering period for NFL free agents begins Monday, March 11, while free agency officially begins Wednesday, March 13.