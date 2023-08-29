Report: Patriots trading former Pro Bowl kicker Nick Folk to Titans

The New England Patriots are trading kicker Nick Folk to the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports. The Titans are reportedly sending a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Patriots in return.

Folk, 38, is one of the NFL's longest-tenured kickers. He's played 15 NFL seasons since 2007 for the Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Patriots. He's spent the last four seasons in New England.

Nick Folk has landed with the Titans. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Rookie Chad Ryland has presumably won the kicking job in New England. The Patriots traded up to select Ryland out of Maryland in the fourth round of April's draft. Ryland connected on 75 of 97 (77.3%) field goals and 180 of 185 (97.3%) extra points during his five-year college career.

The Titans waived Michael Badgley on Sunday, leaving them without a kicker on the roster. Folk connected on 32 of 37 (86.5%) of his field goal attempts last season, including 4 of 5 from 50 yards or longer. He hit 32 of his 35 (91.4%) extra point attempts.