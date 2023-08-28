Report: Patriots trade sixth-round draft pick for Vikings OT

The New England Patriots continued their scramble to fix their offensive line depth by reportedly trading a sixth-round draft pick to the Minnesota Vikings for offensive tackle Vederian Lowe on Sunday night.

A source confirmed the trade to MassLive’s Karen Guregian, and KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported it was for a sixth-round draft pick.

The move comes right after the Patriots completed a separate trade with the Cleveland Browns for offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. So the team is clearly making an effort to clean up their offensive line depth issues heading into the regular season.

But will it be enough?

Like Wheatley, Lowe is relatively inexperienced at the NFL level when it comes to on-field snaps during the regular season. The second-year offensive lineman appeared in four games for the Vikings for a total of 33 offensive snaps. He also appeared in 20 special teams snaps.

There are some serious questions surrounding the injury-riddled offensive line for the Patriots, and they obviously need all of the help they can get in trying to figure it out.

