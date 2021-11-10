Report: Patriots have been in touch with Odell Beckham’s camp

Bill Belichick has entered the chat.

Now that receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has cleared waivers, the New England Patriots have activated the potential process of securing his services.

Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com reports that the Patriots have contacted Beckham’s camp.

Beckham has long admired the Patriots, although some wonder whether he’ll be able to comply with The Patriot Way, which requires players to check their individuality at the door. Also, it’s one thing to be interested in the Patriots when Tom Brady is the quarterback. With Mac Jones, it’s not nearly as attractive.

Some around the league are surprised that Beckham didn’t promptly sign with another team. This situation has been percolating for a week. Anyone who wants him should have been ready to pounce. The absence of a land rush upon the commencement of his first foray into free agency is making some wonder whether there will be one.

