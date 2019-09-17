Patriots place left tackle Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve with foot injury

There’s bad news for Tom Brady’s blind side.

The New England Patriots have placed left tackle Isaiah Wynn on inured reserve with a foot injury he suffered in Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins.

The injured reserve designation means that Wynn will miss at least eight weeks.

Another injury blow for 1st-round pick

In addition to the obvious implications for the Patriots offensive line, it’s a tough blow for Wynn, who missed his entire rookie season last year with a torn Achilles tendon.

The Patriots drafted Wynn in the first round of the 2018 draft out of Georgia with the intention that he would anchor the left side of their offensive line. Now they’re left to scramble again in his absence.

Isaiah Wynn (76) will miss at least eight games when he's placed on injured reserve. (Getty)

Trouble on New England’s line

It’s the second blow to New England’s offensive line since Week 1, when starting right tackle Marcus Cannon suffered a shoulder injury that kept him out of Sunday’s game.

The Patriots are also missing veteran center David Andrews, who will miss the entire season after doctors found blood clots in his lungs.

Backups Marshall Newhouse and Korey Cunningham filled in on the offensive line against the Dolphins, with both players spending time at left tackle after Wynn left the game.

The Patriots also reportedly signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch Tuesday morning. Benenoch started 16 games at right guard in Tampa Bay last season and has also played tackle during his three-year NFL career. The Bucs waived Benenoch after Week 1.

Is Trent Williams a possibility?

The injury could revive calls for the Patriots to seek a trade for Trent Williams. The seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle is embroiled in a bitter holdout with the Washington Redskins that doesn’t have an apparent resolution in sight.

Washington has insisted that it will not trade Williams, but the right offer could obviously persuade a team with little hope of on-field success this season to part with a top talent.

