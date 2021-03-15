Report: Patriots, TE Jonnu Smith agree to terms on $50 million deal

The Patriots and tight end Jonnu Smith have agreed to terms on a four-year, $50 million deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Smith is 25-years-old and spent his first four years with the Titans. His deal includes $31.25 million guaranteed, but it’s worth it for a team that hasn’t had any talent at the position since Rob Gronkowski’s retirement in 2018. Smith’s most efficient season was in 2020, where he tallied 41 catches for 448 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s only missed four regular-season games in his first four seasons and his 6-foot-3, 248-pound build allows for great blocking ability as well.