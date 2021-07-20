Report: Patriots TE Jonnu Smith, OLB Chase Winovich expected to be ready for training camp

New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith and outside linebacker Chase Winovich are expected to be ready for training camp, according to Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed.

Smith suffered an apparent hamstring injury during the first day of minicamp. He was unable to participate fully for the remainder of the spring practices. Winovich, meanwhile, participated in some of the voluntary OTAs, but was absent for the mandatory minicamp. It’s unclear what led to his absence.

Both players are likely to have major roles in 2021, with Winovich competing for snaps at a crowded edge spot and Smith likely sitting at the top of the tight end depth chart, where he’s joined by fellow free-agent acquisition, Hunter Henry.

After missing minicamp sessions, Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith and outside linebacker Chase Winovich both are expected to be ready for training camp next week, per sources. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) July 20, 2021

It remains to be seen whether these players will begin training camp as limited participants — or whether they’ll be fully involved.

