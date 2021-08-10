Report: Patriots TE Hunter Henry will miss a couple weeks, should return for Week 1

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry is likely to miss a few weeks of practice and preseason with a shoulder injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Though the injury is not considered serious, the Patriots appear to be proceeding with caution. The injury is quite painful, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Henry should be on track to return for the team’s season-opener against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, if he avoids setbacks.

Henry joined the Patriots this offseason on a three-year, $37.4 million deal, which put him on par with average annual earnings with fellow free-agent acquisition Jonnu Smith. They are expected to be at the center of New England’s offense in 2021 and beyond.

Henry finished 2020 with 60 catches for 613 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games. He has missed at least one game in all four of his NFL seasons due to injury.

