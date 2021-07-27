Report: Patriots TE Devin Asiasi has COVID, out indefinitely

Report: Patriots TE out indefinitely after positive COVID test originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are down a tight end to begin training camp.

Second-year tight end Devin Asiasi will be away from the team for "an undetermined amount of time" after testing positive for COVID-19, The Boston Globe's Jim McBride reported Tuesday.

Asiasi is vaccinated, and it's unclear if he's experiencing symptoms, per McBride. While the three vaccines used in the United States -- Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson -- all are highly effective at preventing COVID (especially serious illness as a result of COVID), positive test results are still possible after vaccination.

Head coach Bill Belichick said Tuesday that "quite a few" of his players -- "most of them, actually" -- have been vaccinated, although he didn't share an exact number.

Asiasi's absence is an unfortunate development for the 23-year-old tight end, who faces an uphill battle to see playing time after free agents Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith signed with New England this offseason.

Asiasi and fellow 2020 NFL Draft pick Dalton Keene combined for just five catches last season, while Matt LaCosse rounds out the tight end depth chart after opting out of the 2020 season.

Players officially reported to training camp Tuesday, while Wednesday is the first day of practice open to the public outside Gillette Stadium.