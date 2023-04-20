Report: Patriots surprisingly hosted high-end QB prospect on visit

With the rest of the NFL debating over wide receiver, cornerback, offensive tackle and edge rusher, the New England Patriots reportedly hosted a top 30 visit with University of Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news on Thursday morning.

This could simply be a situation where the Patriots are doing their due diligence on a player, but considering how quickly things imploded with Mac Jones under center in 2022, it does open the door for the real possibility that the team might consider using their first-round draft pick on a quarterback.

A move like that could obviously create more drama on a team that has dealt with its fair share recently, particularly between Mac Jones and coach Bill Belichick.

Levis fits the prototypical build of an NFL quarterback—great size, strong arm, calmness in the pocket and the ability to make all of the throws. Is that talent big enough to entice the Patriots to shake things up on the first night of the 2023 NFL draft?

One thing is certain: The heat Jones would feel from Levis in the quarterback room would be a full-on inferno in comparison to his current situation with Bailey Zappe.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire