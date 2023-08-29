Report: Patriots' Super Bowl hero working out for Falcons originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Malcolm Butler is trying to make another NFL comeback.

The veteran cornerback is traveling to Atlanta on Tuesday and will work out for the Falcons on Wednesday, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

Butler returned to the New England Patriots in 2022 on a two-year contract but was released in August. He worked out for the Miami Dolphins in October but never played in a game for them.

Butler spent the first four seasons of his career with the Patriots and was the hero of their Super Bowl XLIX victory over the Seattle Seahawks as a rookie in 2014. He signed with the Tennessee Titans in free agency before the 2018 campaign and played three seasons for the AFC South franchise. Butler hasn't played in a regular season game since 2020.

The Falcons' pass defense ranked in the bottom 10 of the league in several passing defense stats last season, including passing yards per game, passing touchdowns allowed, interceptions, opposing QB completion percentage, etc. They could use more depth in the secondary, so it makes sense to give Butler a chance to prove himself.

Atlanta hosts the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 on Sept. 10.