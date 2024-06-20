Report: Patriots, Stevenson agree to four-year, $36 million extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have made a strong commitment to Rhamondre Stevenson by agreeing to a four-year contract extension with the running back worth up to $36 million, per multiple reports Thursday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Stevenson's extension includes $17 million in guaranteed money.

Patriots and RB Rhamondre Stevenson reached agreement on a four-year extension for $36 million, including $17M fully guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 20, 2024

This extension makes Stevenson the sixth-highest paid running back by total value, the seventh-highest by average annual value and seventh by total guaranteed value, per Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald.

NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry wrote the following analysis of Stevenson's extension on X:

"Patriots locking up one of their best players. Finished last season injured but seemed to be in good condition during spring workouts. Stevenson figures to be one of the most frequently used weapons in the Patriots offense this coming season under new coordinator Alex Van Pelt."

Stevenson tallied 619 rushing yards with four rushing touchdowns, in addition to 38 receptions for 238 receiving yards, in 12 games for the Patriots last season. He missed the last five games of the 2023 campaign due to an ankle injury.

In 2022 he set a career highs of 1,040 rushing yards and six total touchdowns (five rushing, one receiving). He also caught 69 passes that season, during which he played 17 games.

If Stevenson is healthy in 2024, he will be one of the most important offensive players on the Patriots roster.