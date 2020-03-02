Report: Patriots special teams ace Justin Bethel had offseason shoulder surgery

The New England Patriots evidently had one of their key special teams players undergo surgery this offseason.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, Justin Bethel surgery to repair a shoulder issue that had been bothering him.

Bethel inked a deal with the Patriots during the 2019 season after being cut by the Baltimore Ravens. The former Pro Bowl special teamer came in and helped what was already one of the better special teams units in the league get even better.

Bethel should certainly be healthy in time for the 2020 season, and that will be key for the Patriots. The 29-year-old is under contract for the upcoming season unlike a couple of other core special teamers the Patriots have, Matthew Slater and Nate Ebner. The duo certainly could return to the Patriots, but Bethel's presence will at least give the Pats an insurance policy if either Slater or Ebner doesn't return.

Last season, Bethel played in nine regular season games for the Patriots. He generated six tackles and had two fumble recoveries and played almost exclusively on special teams (he had just five defensive snaps on the season).

