Whether the Patriots have Tom Brady back at quarterback next season or not, their chances of finding more success on offense would be helped by more production out of their wide receivers and tight ends than they got in 2020.

Upgrading at those spots ahead of free agency could also have some impact on Brady’s ultimate decision about where to play next season. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that could be a possibility.

Breer reports that the Patriots have been “sniffing around” the trade market at both wide receiver and tight end with the legal tampering period of free agency starting in a week. The Patriots are often active when it comes to making trades, including a deal for Mohamed Sanu as they looked to upgrade their receiving corps during the 2019 season.

That move didn’t provide much of a jolt to the offense and they also didn’t get what they hoped for out of Antonio Brown and Josh Gordon last year. That’s why they’ll be taking more swings via trade, free agency and/or the draft this offseason.

Report: Patriots “sniffing around” trade market for receivers, tight ends originally appeared on Pro Football Talk