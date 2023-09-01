Report: Patriots signing rookie WR T.J. Luther to practice squad
It’s raining receivers for the New England Patriots.
KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on Friday that the Patriots are signing undrafted rookie wide receiver T.J. Luther to their practice squad.
It’s a necessary addition given the injuries the team has dealt with at the position. Second-year wideout Tyquan Thornton was recently placed on injured reserve for a shoulder injury, while veteran DeVante Parker has missed multiple practices.
Rookie wideout Demario Douglas has also been dealing with a shoulder injury, but given his recent comments, he appears to be ready to go for the regular season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Luther initially signed with the New York Jets and failed to make the 53-man roster. In his final season at Gardner-Webb, he closed out his collegiate career with 63 catches for 1,166 yards and eight touchdowns.
He worked in a bit on special teams with the Jets, which is always a plus in the eyes of Patriots coach Bill Belichick. Being versatile would increase his chances of sticking around in New England.