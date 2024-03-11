Report: Patriots re-signing OL Mike Onwenu originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have reportedly locked up another one of their top free agents.

Versatile offensive lineman Mike Onwenu is signing a three-year, $57 million deal to stay in Foxboro, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. The contract includes $38 million guaranteed and a $22.5 million signing bonus.

Onwenu, 26, was one of the top offensive tackles on the open market. The 2020 sixth-round draft pick was a bright spot on a struggling Patriots offensive line last season, during which he played four games at the guard position and 11 at tackle.

The Patriots already have retained three of their top free agents -- Onwenu, tight end Hunter Henry, and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. Each reportedly signed three-year contracts.

Linebacker Josh Uche, tackle Trent Brown, tight end Mike Gesicki, and running back Ezekiel Elliott headline the list of remaining Patriots free agents. New England placed the $13.8 million transition tag on safety Kyle Dugger, meaning it will have the right to match any other offer he receives in free agency.

Onwenu marks the Patriots' second notable offensive line signing of the offseason thus far. They added veteran tackle Chukwuma Okorafor last week.