Report: Patriots signing Marshall Newhouse

The Patriots worked out offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse this week and it appears they were comfortable with how the veteran looked on the field.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Patriots have signed Newhouse. He’ll take the roster spot that opened with the trade sending wide receiver Demaryius Thomas to the Jets.

Newhouse spent the summer with the Saints after signing with the team in May, but he failed to make it through the cut to 53 players. He made two starts in 11 appearances with the Panthers last year and also saw action in three games with the Bills. He’s made 72 career starts and has also played for the Raiders, Giants, Bengals and Packers since entering the league in 2010.

His arrival comes at a moment when right tackle Marcus Cannon is dealing with a shoulder injury.