Report: Patriots signing kicker Nick Folk to replace Mike Nugent

It didn't take long for the Patriots to find their Mike Nugent replacement.

Hours after parting ways with Nugent, New England signed ex-Jets kicker Nick Folk as his replacement according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The #Patriots are signing free agent K Nick Folk, source said. Most recently, he held the AAF record for longest field goal at 55 yards. He's also played for the #Bucs, #Jets and #Cowboys. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2019

Folk's most recent full season came in 2016 with New York, when the 34-year-old was 27-of-32 for field goal attempts and 24-of-26 for extra points.

In 2017 with the Buccaneers, Folk went 6-of-11 in field goals and 7-of-9 in extra points in four games. His last game, coincidentally, came in October of that season against the Patriots when he missed three field goals.

Nugent, who was signed in earlier this month to fill in for the injured Stephen Gostkowski, went 5-of-8 in field goals and 15-of-16 in extra points in four games with New England.

