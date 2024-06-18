Report: Patriots signing former UFL standout offensive lineman

The New England Patriots are reportedly signing former DC Defenders guard Liam Fornadel, per Boston Globe’s Christopher Price.

Fornadel is listed as a guard, but he has multiple starts at both right and left tackle during his time in college at James Madison University. So right off the bat, he offers the sort of versatility a team experimenting with multiple offensive line combinations would want.

The Patriots have struggled along the offensive front in previous seasons, and some of those same issues showed up during the spring practices. Fornadel’s ability to work at both guard and tackle could earn him an opportunity to get on the field.

Can confirm the Patriots are signing OL Liam Fornadel. Fornadel earned All-XFL honors with DC in 2023, and played both guard and tackle for James Madison. — Christopher Price (@cpriceglobe) June 18, 2024

The former UFL standout was one of the top offensive linemen in the league in 2024. He was named to the 2023 All-XFL team before the merger.

This was the corresponding move to the Patriots releasing rookie offensive guard Ryan Johnson on Monday. They’re likely hopeful Fornadel can offer a more immediate return on their investment due to his experience.

