Report: Patriots signing former Rutgers rookie WR to roster

The New England Patriots continue to pile on the wide receiver additions with the reported signing of former Rutgers undrafted rookie wideout JaQuae Jackson.

KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported the signing on Thursday.

With the addition of Jackson, the Patriots currently have 13 receivers on their roster. That obviously isn’t a number that’s going to stand. It would seem as if the team is throwing as many darts at the board as possible to find talent.

Jackson doesn’t have much experience against Division I talent considering he transferred from a Division II school at California University of Pennsylvania for his final college football season.

He finished the 2023 season with 22 receptions for 361 yards and one touchdown with the Scarlet Knights. The Atlanta Falcons signed him as an undrafted free agent, before ultimately releasing him on Tuesday.

New England used two of their 2024 NFL draft picks on rookie wide receivers Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker. They’re hopeful the duo can make an impact right out of the gates. They’ll need all of the help they can get with Kendrick Bourne coming off a torn ACL and JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton struggling to produce.

DeMario Douglas was the team’s only reliable option by the end of last season. The Patriots are hopeful that doesn’t remain the case this year as well.

