Report: Patriots signing former first-round pick WR to practice squad

The New England Patriots kept six receivers on their 53-man roster, but they obviously aren’t finished adding skilled players to the team. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that the Patriots have signed recently released wideout Jalen Reagor to their practice squad.

Reagor, a former 2020 first-round draft pick with the Philadelphia Eagles, spent the 2022 season with the Minnesota Vikings.

Despite appearing in 17 games, he only mustered eight receptions for 104 yards and one touchdown. He also contributed on special teams as a punt returner. There was a bunch of receiving talent in Minnesota, and Reagor could never escape from the shadows to truly have a chance to make an impact.

Things aren’t likely to be any easier in New England. Granted, they don’t have an elite No. 1 option like Justin Jefferson, but they have several quality receivers that have fought tooth-and-nail to earn a spot on the roster.

Former Vikings’ WR Jalen Reagor, who cleared waivers today, is signing with the Patriots’ practice squad, per source. The Patriots play the Eagles in Week 1, and Reagor will be a candidate to be promoted for the game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2023

Perhaps the team is considering utilizing him as a backup returner behind Marcus Jones.

Reagor is a versatile player with the sort of untapped potential offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and special teams coordinator Cam Achord are probably itching to see in action.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire