Report: Patriots signing ex-Jets tight end Eric Tomlinson to add depth

The New England Patriots continue to search for solutions at tight end.

The Patriots are signing free-agent tight end and former New York Jet Eric Tomlinson, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning.

Tomlinson will join Ryan Izzo and Ben Watson, who reportedly is re-signing with New England after his release last week, as New England's three active tight ends.

Matt LaCosse reportedly sprained his MCL against the New York Giants and is expected to miss several weeks.

Tomlinson went undrafted out of UTEP in 2015 and played on the Philadelphia Eagles' and Houston Texans' practice squads before latching on with the Jets in 2016.

He spent three seasons in New York, totaling 16 receptions for 193 yards and a touchdown over 36 games played before his release in August. The New York Giants claimed Tomlinson off waivers on Sept. 1 but released him later in the month.

Tomlinson is the latest of several tight ends to come through New England following Rob Gronkowski's retirement, including Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Lance Kendricks, Michael Roberts, Eric Saubert and Stephen Anderson.

