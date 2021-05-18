Report: Patriots re-signing Brian Hoyer

Charean Williams
·1 min read
The Patriots are re-signing veteran Brian Hoyer, Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports.

It could make Jarrett Stidham the odd-man out.

The Patriots drafted Mac Jones with the 15th overall choice after re-signing starter Cam Newton in free agency.

Hoyer, who visited the Jets last month, has had three other stints in New England. He was with the Patriots from 2009-11, 2017-18 and 2020.

Hoyer started one game last season while Newton was on the COVID-19 reserve list. He was pulled for Stidham during that game and fell to the third spot on the depth chart over the rest of the season.

Hoyer has started 39 games for seven teams since entering the league in 2009.

Report: Patriots re-signing Brian Hoyer

