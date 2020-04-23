Report: Patriots sign WR Marqise Lee days after release by Jaguars

The New England Patriots quarterback situation is still a question mark. But now they’ve added another piece to his receiving corps.

The Patriots signed wide receiver Marqise Lee to a one-year contract, per a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Lee was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday.

Lee’s career marred by injuries

Lee, a five-year veteran, battled injuries while with the Jaguars after they selected him in the second round of the 2014 draft out of USC. He suffered an initial left knee injury in college.

He played in only six games last season and was targeting four times, catching three for 18 yards. He was placed on injured reserve in October.

He missed all of the 2018 season with a torn ACL, MCL and PCL in his left knee that he injured in the preseason. That March he had signed a four-year, $34 million contract that paid him $16.5 million in guaranteed money.

His first two seasons in the league were also marked by injury. In 59 career games, Lee has 174 receptions for 2,184 yards and eight touchdowns. He had his best seasons in 2016 and 2017 when he averaged about 50 receiving yards per game. The Jaguars made the AFC championship game in 2017.

Patriots adding to roster

Marquise Lee is headed north to New England. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The Patriots receiving corps is led by Julian Edelman, who far outpaced his teammates with 1,117 receiving yards last season. Running back James White was second in receiving yards with 645.

Mohamed Sanu and 2019 first-round pick N’keal Harry will be relied on more and Damiere Byrd joined on a one-year deal after playing for the Arizona Cardinals.

The Patriots’ offseason story line is, of course, more about the losses. The receivers will have to adjust to a quarterback other than Tom Brady, who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then took retired tight end Rob Gronkowski with him this week. New England has Jarrett Stidham, the fourth-round pick in the 2019 draft out of Auburn, at quarterback. He’s attempted four passes and completed half of them.

More from Yahoo Sports: