Report: Patriots to sign two veteran tight ends

The New England Patriots are signing a pair of veteran tight ends, Alex Ellis and Paul Butler, according to NESN’s Doug Kyed.

The pair of free agents are late additions to the team before the first padded practice of training camp. They will have to test negative on multiple occasions for COVID-19 before practicing with the team. New England seemed to be on the verge of signing tight end Jordan Leggett, but that signing didn’t come together.

Ellis entered the NFL in 2016 as an undrafted free agent. He has bounced around the league, with the Patriots being his sixth NFL team. He has recorded just three receptions for 11 yards.

Butler has spent time with the Oakland Raiders since entering the NFL in 2018. He has not recorded a reception in his pro career.

The two tight ends join a group which features Ryan Izzo, Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene, Jake Burt and Rashod Berry.