Report: Patriots sign rookie second-round draft pick WR Ja’Lynn Polk

The New England Patriots have reportedly signed their eighth and final 2024 draft pick to a rookie deal.

Per ESPN’s Field Yates, the team reached a contract agreement with rookie second-round draft pick Ja’Lynn Polk on Thursday.

Polk will be coming into New England with pressure to produce right out of the gates. He’ll be joining a Patriots wide receivers corps that ranks amongst the worst in the NFL.

The team even double-dipped at the position in the draft by selecting both Polk and rookie sixth-round pick Javon Baker. There was hope they’d land a big-name receiving target in free agency, but all they could muster were the two rookies and former Minnesota Vikings wideout KJ Osborn.

Polk is a solid route-runner with strong and reliable hands. There’s nothing particularly flashy about his game, but he is a dependable playmaker on the field, which is what the Patriots desperately need right now.

He is already making plays on the practice field in minicamp, and the Patriots are hopeful that early success carries over into training camp and eventually the regular season.

