Report: Patriots sign Raleigh Webb off Ravens' practice squad

The New England Patriots have found their Cody Davis replacement, it appears.

The Patriots are signing wide receiver/special teamer Raleigh Webb to their 53-man roster off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday.

News of Webb's signing comes after the Patriots placed Davis -- one of the team's core special teamers -- on injured reserve with a knee injury that will require season-ending surgery, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"With a player like Cody, you lose that player on five different units," head coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday morning. "Each unit has its own dynamics, each unit has its own responsibility with what he does. No team has a player that can replace a player like that."

It appears Webb will be part of the replacement plan, however. The 24-year-old began his college career as a defensive back at The Citadel but quickly switched to wide receiver, finishing with 102 receptions for 2,151 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns over five seasons.

Webb signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in May and began the season on the practice squad but has been elevated to the active roster for two games this season, including Baltimore's Week 3 win over the Patriots.