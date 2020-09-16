Report: Patriots sign QB Jake Dolaga to practice squad

The New England Patriots added another quarterback to the practice squad. They signed Jake Dolaga to the practice squad on Tuesday, according to Tim Graham of The Athletic.

Dolaga played college football at Central Connecticut, and he signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He got some playing time during the preseason for Cincinnati, and he recorded 347 yards and two touchdowns that year

This marks the fourth quarterback in the room for New England, Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham, and Brian Hoyer are all part of the room.

The Patriots have signed former Bengals QB Jake Dolegala to their practice squad. Quality move for the St. Francis High grad. — Tim Graham (@ByTimGraham) September 15, 2020





As week two gets underway, it will be interesting to see if the quarterback room undergoes anymore changes, or if this is who New England will roll with for the rest of the season.

Related