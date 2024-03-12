Report: Patriots to sign QB Jacoby Brissett originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots reportedly will welcome an old friend back into their quarterback room for 2024.

Jacoby Brissett is set to rejoin the team that drafted him back in 2016, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports it's a one-year, $8 million contract for the 31-year-old signal-caller.

Brissett spent last season as Sam Howell's backup in Washington. In three appearances, he completed 18 of his 23 passes for 224 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

Brissett's last season as a starter came in 2022 with the Cleveland Browns. That year, he went 4-7 as the top QB on the depth chart while completing 64 percent of his passes for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt served as Brissett's OC in Cleveland.

The Patriots traded Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts before the 2017 season in exchange for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett. Brissett spent four seasons in Indy before a brief stint with the Miami Dolphins in 2021.

As he returns to Foxboro, Brissett will join a QB room that still includes Bailey Zappe and Nathan Rourke. Mac Jones was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday for a sixth-round draft pick.

New England could still look to add a QB via the 2024 NFL Draft, during which it owns the No. 3 overall pick. That selection could be used to add one of the top QB draft prospects, likely either UNC's Drake Maye or LSU's Jayden Daniels.