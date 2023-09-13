Report: Patriots to sign QB Ian Book to practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have added another quarterback to the mix.

Former Notre Dame QB Ian Book is signing with the Patriots and will join their practice squad, per Doug Kyed of The Boston Herald. The Score's Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday that Book was set to work out for the Patriots on Wednesday morning.

Book was the Eagles' third-string QB last season. His only game experience came in 2021 for the New Orleans Saints, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Book played one game as a rookie and threw for 135 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions.

Book gives the Patriots three quarterbacks, in addition to starter Mac Jones and backup Bailey Zappe. Quarterback/wide receiver Malik Cunningham is on the practice squad as well. Matt Corral was placed on the exempt/left squad list before Sunday's season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Patriots still have one more open roster spot on the practice squad after signing Book.

The Patriots' next matchup is a Week 2 game against the rival Miami Dolphins at home on NBC's "Sunday Night Football."