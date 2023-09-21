Report: Patriots sign QB Will Grier to active roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have reportedly signed quarterback Will Greir from the Cincinati Bengals practice squad to their active roster, sources told ESPN's Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter on Thursday evening.

Grier, a 2019 third-round draft pick by the Carolina Panthers, played behind former Patriot quarterback Cam Newton during his rookie year. Only playing in two games that season, the only two of his career so far, Grier threw for a combined 228 yards with a 53.8% completion rate. On 4.4 yards per attempt, Grier was not able to find the endzone, instead throwing four interceptions.

Grier was waived by the Panthers in 2021 after the trade that brought them Sam Darnold. The following day, the Cowboys signed Grier to be their third string QB behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush. He showed what he could do in the final preseason game of the year, where he threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 53 yards and two touchdowns himself.

After going back and forth from their practice squad and active roster multiple times, the Cowboys finally released Grier after the trade that brought them Trey Lance on August 26th. Grier has been on the Cincinati Bengals practice squad since.

After the back-and-forth drama between the Patriots and Matt Corral, it seems the Pats are ready to move on and put their trust in Grier as a possible third string quarterback behind Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.

The Patriots look to avoid an 0-3 start this Sunday as they take on the New York Jets, a team they have beat in their last 14 matchups.