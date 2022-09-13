Report: Patriots sign OT Marcus Cannon to practice squad
The New England Patriots signed offensive tackle Marcus Cannon to their practice squad on Tuesday, per Pro Football Focus’s Doug Kyed.
Cannon was a key piece of the Patriots from 2011-2020. He started in 69 games for the team during that timeframe and was a part of three Patriots championship teams. He was a fifth-round pick for New England in 2011 and played collegiately at TCU.
He could be a depth piece for a Patriots line that held their own against a formidable Miami Dolphins defense on Sunday. They only allowed two sacks on the afternoon.
Cannon has the ability to provide insurance for the Patriots, as they continue to tinker with the line. At the very least, this gives New England a player that is familiar with the organization and can bring championship pedigree to a jelling team.
