Report: Patriots sign OL Daryl Williams

The New England Patriots are adding offensive lineman Daryl Williams, according to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. Williams, who has spent most of his career at center, will work toward a depth spot on the roster behind center David Andrews.

Williams entered the NFL in 2014 as a fourth-round pick. He played with the Carolina Panthers from 2015 to 2019 before joining the Buffalo Bills from 2020 to 2021. He has played in 89 games and has started 74. The 29-year-old guard is 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds.

Williams joins an interior offensive line group that includes Andrews, James Ferentz and Kody Russey at center. They also have guards Cole Strange, Michael Onwenu, Will Sherman and Chasen Hines, among others.

Belichick referenced Williams’ ability to step in for an injury-riddled Bills offensive line in December of last season. The Patriots coach indicated he was impressed with the depth that Williams added to the interior in 2021. And perhaps Belichick wants Williams to do the same for New England in 2022.

