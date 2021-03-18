Report: Patriots sign linebacker Kyle Van Noy to two-year deal

The New England Patriots are reuniting with an old friend. They signed linebacker Kyle Van Noy to a two-year contract worth up to $13.2 million on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Van Noy played in 51 games during his four years in New England. He recorded 221 tackles and 16.5 sacks. He was a part of two Super Bowl-winning teams in 2017 and 2019.

Van Noy spent this last season with the Miami Dolphins. He played in 14 games, starting in 13 of them. He recorded six sacks and 69 tackles.

This move bolsters a New England defense that has seen a number of additions over the past couple of days. Van Noy should help add additional depth, and strengthen the defense.

Source confirms Kyle Van Noy is signing a two-year deal with the Patriots worth up to $13.2 million. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) March 18, 2021

With the New England Patriots making a concerted effort to improve their roster, one has to wonder what further moves that will make over the next couple of days.

Related