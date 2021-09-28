Report: Patriots sign LB Raekwon McMillan to one-year extension

The New England Patriots signed the linebacker Raekwon McMillan to a one-year extension on Monda, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

McMillan is currently out for the season with a torn ACL. However with this new deal, he will have his opportunities to play for the Patriots in 2022.

McMillan played for the Las Vegas Raiders last season. He recorded 27 tackles and a forced fumble in 16 games for the Raiders. McMillan is only three seasons removed from a rookie campaign that saw him record 105 tackles with the Miami Dolphins. He should help bolster the Patriots linebacking corps in the coming year, with a shot of making the roster.

With the Patriots boasting depth in the linebacker room, McMillan’s addition next year could prove valuable.

