Report: Patriots to sign former Texans CB Terrance Mitchell on one-year deal

The New England Patriots are signing former Houston Texans cornerback Terrance Mitchell to a one-year deal worth $3 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Mitchell, 29, has spent time with five teams over the course of his seven-year career. Although he isn’t the piece to replace J.C. Jackson, the Patriots added depth to a depleted position following the departure of their star corner. Mitchell joins a crew with Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant, Joejuan Williams, Shaun Wade and Justin Bethel.

Mitchell is a 5-foot-11, 191 pound corner that played in 13 games last season and recorded 60 tackles, along with an interception and ten PBUs. He’s primarily an outside corner and he gave the Patriots issues in the Week 5 matchup this past season.

Former Texans’ CB Terrance Mitchell is signing a one-year, $3 million deal with the New England Patriots, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2022

Mitchell was with Eliot Wolf in Cleveland and Nick Caserio in Houston, so there’s familiarity with him and the organization. Wolf has been leading the charge in free agency and struck a cheap deal to bring in the familiar veteran.

The Patriots still need help at cornerback and still have moves to make — they just won’t be the explosive moves like the 2021 offseason.

List