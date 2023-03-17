Report: Patriots re-sign DT Daniel Ekuale to new deal

The New England Patriots signed defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale to a new contract on Friday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Ekuale was a dependable player for New England last season. He played in 15 games and tallied two sacks in addition to 14 combined tackles last season.

This has been a busy couple days for New England, as they have signed several organizational free agents. This includes positional teammate Carl Davis, who inked a one-year contract with the team on Monday. The brunt of the team’s moves have come on the offensive side of the ball, but they clearly haven’t forgotten about their defense.

Ekuale will add yet another familiar face back to the line. It will be intriguing to see if the team adds any more pieces defensively, as they try to reinforce the unit.

