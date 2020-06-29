Report: Patriots sign Cam Newton to one-year deal

Quarterback Cam Newton has a new home.

The 31-year-old quarterback is signing a one year deal with the New England Patriots, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

New Patriots' QB Cam Newton turned 31 years old last month, what for what many quarterbacks is the prime of their career. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 28, 2020

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Newton's deal is for the "bare minimum" but has incentives up to $7.5 million.

For the #Patriots and Cam Newton, who have quietly worked on this recently, it's a 1-year deal worth up to $7.5M, source said. https://t.co/YSHLAcRupb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 29, 2020

Newton, the No. 1 pick in 2011 by the Panthers, spent the first nine years of his career with Carolina with the majority of it under new Redskins head coach Ron Rivera. Newton's best season with Carolina came in 2015, where he earned league MVP honors while leading the Panthers to a 15-1 record and a Super Bowl appearance.

After suffering two season-ending injuries in the past two seasons, the Panthers decided to move on from Newton earlier this offseason when they signed Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year deal. According to Rivera, Newton likely remained unsigned longer than expected because teams were unable to conduct in-person physicals due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Patriots currently have an opening at the starting quarterback position for the first time in nearly two decades, as longtime passer Tom Brady signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this offseason. Besides Newton, the Patriots have second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer under contract.

