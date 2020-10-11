Report: Patriots shut facility down after fourth positive COVID-19 test in eight days

For the third time in 10 days, the New England Patriots have had their facility shut down due to a positive test for COVID-19.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the latest positive test came in on Saturday night and that a Week 5 game between the Patriots and Denver Broncos, which was already pushed from Sunday to Monday night, is now in jeopardy.


The Patriots re-opened their facility on Saturday and held a practice and team meetings, but all were conducted outdoors out of an abundance of caution.

“One thing that we’ve learned this year repeatedly has been we have to be ready to adjust and adapt to changes and modifications in the way we do things,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told reporters on Saturday. “We’re certainly taking things day by day, probably hour by hour would be more accurate.”

Quarterback Cam Newton, cornerback Stephon Gilmore and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray are all currently on the COVID-19 reserve list after testing positive. And at least in Gilmore’s case, his positive test was traced back to a dinner with Newton, who originally tested positive on October 3.

Prior to Sunday’s shut-down, the Patriots had gone three straight days without a positive test.

For now, Monday night’s game remains on schedule, but there will be additional tests throughout the day and everything is subject to change.


