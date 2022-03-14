Report: Patriots showing interest in pending free agent Marquez Valdes-Scantling

In this article:

The New England Patriots are showing interest in pending free agent Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the former Green Bay Packers receiver, according to the Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels and uSTADIUM.



