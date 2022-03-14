Report: Patriots showing interest in pending free agent Marquez Valdes-Scantling
The New England Patriots are showing interest in pending free agent Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the former Green Bay Packers receiver, according to the Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels and uSTADIUM.
#Patriots discussing deal for WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling. No deal yet but a lot of interest.
— uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) March 14, 2022
The Patriots are showing interest in WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, per source.
The 6'4 WR would certainly stretch the field for Mac Jones.
— Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) March 14, 2022