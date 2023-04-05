Report: Patriots showing interest in drafting high-end RB

Running back may be a position the New England Patriots have high on their priority list heading into the 2023 NFL draft.

Per The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, the Patriots might consider adding another high-end tailback to help fortify a position spearheaded by Rhamondre Stevenson.

They’re building the running game around Rhamondre Stevenson and have quietly shown interest in adding another blue-chip back in the draft.

The top-two running backs in this year’s draft are Texas’ Bijan Robinson and Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs.

Robinson is projected as a first-round running back, while Gibbs is projected as a top-40 pick. Robinson recorded 1,580 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns last season. Meanwhile, Gibbs tallied 926 yards and seven touchdowns.

It would come off as a bit of a surprise if the Patriots drafted high at running back, given the other needs in the draft. However, running back depth could be considered a major need, especially after the departure of Damien Harris to the Buffalo Bills.

Robinson and Gibbs were both dynamic playmakers for their respective programs last season. If the Patriots were to choose either one of these running backs, they would have to do so decisively.

The #Patriots "quietly shown[ing] interest in adding another blue-chip back in the draft" is something. There are only two blue-chippers in this draft, Bijan Robinson (first round) and Jahmyr Gibbs (top 40), meaning that would have to be early on if they take one. https://t.co/Hrz5jfJRR7 — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) April 5, 2023

There are many directions New England could go in this draft. Running back certainly wouldn’t be the biggest position of need, but getting a player like Gibbs or Robinson could be too good to pass up.

