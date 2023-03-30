Report: Patriots set to hire Arkansas' Keith Jones as coaching assistant

Report: Patriots to hire Arkansas staffer as coaching assistant originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots aren't done adding to their coaching staff.

The Patriots are expected to hire Keith Jones as a coaching assistant, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Thursday.

Jones comes to the Patriots after working with several New England coaches at the 2023 Shrine Bowl in February as an assistant defensive line coach. He also spent time with the Patriots during training camp last summer as part of the NFL's Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship, per Reiss.

Jones, who served as a defensive graduate assistant at the University of Arkansas in 2022, was a standout defensive tackle at UT-Martin, earning Second-Team All-Ohio Valley Conference honors as a senior. From there, he joined the Iowa Barnstormers of the Indoor Football League and was named First-Team All-IFL.

If Jones continues to work at his playing position, he'd join Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington, who is considered a rising star in the coaching ranks.