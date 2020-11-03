Report: Patriots set an asking price for a Stephon Gilmore trade
The Patriots have set their asking price for their reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Stephon Gilmore. The Patriots would deal Gilmore for a first-round pick and a player, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini. New England has until 4 p.m. on Tuesday to move Gilmore before the trade deadline. At that point, they would need to wait to trade Gilmore until the 2021 season. Gilmore would likely need a contract extension upon landing at his next destination, which is why New England seems willing to deal the star cornerback