Report: Patriots set an asking price for a Stephon Gilmore trade

The New England Patriots have set their asking price for their reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Stephon Gilmore. The Patriots would deal Gilmore for a first-round pick and a player, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini. New England has until 4 p.m. on Tuesday to move Gilmore before the trade deadline. At that point, they would need to wait to trade Gilmore until the 2021 season.

Gilmore, 30, would likely need a contract extension upon landing at his next destination, which is why New England seems willing to deal the star cornerback. Bill Belichick doesn’t have a history of paying cornerbacks over the age of 30 years old old, with Ty Law being the most obvious example. Belichick released Law in 2005 when his salary grew too bloated.

After speaking with a few GMs around the NFL, I've learned multiple teams who have called the Patriots about CB Stephon Gilmore were told by New England they want a first round pick and a player in exchange for the 2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 3, 2020





Gilmore’s deal extends through 2021, but the Patriots had to give him a raise in 2020 to keep him happy. It stands to reason they would have to give him an even more substantial financial peace offering next season.

The cornerback remains one of the NFL’s top defensive backs, even if he’s experiencing a regression in 2020 when his level of play is down from his series of unstoppable performances in 2019.

Gilmore is a part of a cornerback group which includes J.C. Jackson, Jason McCourty, Jonathan Jones, Joejuan Williams and Myles Bryant. It is one of the deepest position groups on New England’s 2-5 team.