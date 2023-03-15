Report: Patriots have ‘serious interest’ in Chiefs free agent WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

The Kansas City Chiefs appear to have some competition for JuJu Smith-Schuster’s services ahead of the official opening of free agency.

According to Boston Herald reporter Andrew Callahan, the New England Patriots have “serious interest” in the Chiefs’ top free agent receiver. Smith-Schuster joined Kansas City on a one-year, incentive-heavy deal in 2022. He is back on the market after a season where he recorded 78 catches for 933 yards and three touchdowns, also becoming a Super Bowl champion in Super Bowl LVII. He’s expected to earn a multi-year deal now that he’s proven himself in K.C. in 2022.

The Chiefs have shown interest in re-signing Smith-Schuster if possible, but extra competition for his services could complicate things.

Hearing the #Patriots have serious interest in JuJu Smith-Schuster, the best free-agent WR available. He caught 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns last year in a rebound season with Kansas City. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) March 15, 2023

With Jakobi Meyers and Allen Lazard signing deals averaging $11 million per year, Smith-Schuster’s market is expected to fall in the same range. He’s the top remaining receiver on the free agent market alongside the likes of Odell Beckham Jr., who sat out the 2022 NFL season with a knee injury.

More Free Agency!

Saints to sign Chiefs DT Khalen Saunders NFL's 2023 league year, free agency signing period begin today Broncos to sign Chiefs free agent FB Mike Burton

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire