Breaking News:

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says his intention is to 'play for the New York Jets'

Report: Patriots have ‘serious interest’ in Chiefs free agent WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

1
Charles Goldman
·1 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs appear to have some competition for JuJu Smith-Schuster’s services ahead of the official opening of free agency.

According to Boston Herald reporter Andrew Callahan, the New England Patriots have “serious interest” in the Chiefs’ top free agent receiver. Smith-Schuster joined Kansas City on a one-year, incentive-heavy deal in 2022. He is back on the market after a season where he recorded 78 catches for 933 yards and three touchdowns, also becoming a Super Bowl champion in Super Bowl LVII. He’s expected to earn a multi-year deal now that he’s proven himself in K.C. in 2022.

The Chiefs have shown interest in re-signing Smith-Schuster if possible, but extra competition for his services could complicate things.

With Jakobi Meyers and Allen Lazard signing deals averaging $11 million per year, Smith-Schuster’s market is expected to fall in the same range. He’s the top remaining receiver on the free agent market alongside the likes of Odell Beckham Jr., who sat out the 2022 NFL season with a knee injury.

More Free Agency!

Saints to sign Chiefs DT Khalen Saunders

NFL's 2023 league year, free agency signing period begin today

Broncos to sign Chiefs free agent FB Mike Burton

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

Recommended Stories