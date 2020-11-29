Report: Patriots fined, Saints fined and lose draft pick for COVID-19 violations

In the midst of a COVID-19 crisis, the NFL has disciplined two teams for failing to follow the COVID-19 protocols.

The New England Patriots have been fined $350,000, and the New Orleans Saints have been fined $500,000 and stripped of a future seventh-round draft pick for various violations of the protocols, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Sources: The #Patriots were fined $350K for COVID-19 protocol violations stemming from issues in October when Cam Newton & others tested positive.



The #Saints were fined $500K and docked a 7th round pick for their mask-less locker room celebration. They are repeat offenders. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2020

These punishments mirror the ones the NFL doled out to the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders earlier this month for relatively similar violations.

Saints punished for maskless celebration

The root of the Saints’ severe punishment is reportedly due to their maskless locker room celebration following their Week 9 demolishing of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After beating the Bucs 38-3 in prime time, players and head coach Sean Payton were dancing without masks in the locker room, which they are not allowed to do.

How do we know they did this? Players published videos to their social media accounts, and so did the Saints’ official Twitter account.

The NFL probably didn’t have to spend too much time searching for evidence since players literally posted videos of themselves breaking the rules.

Story continues

The only other team to receive such a harsh punishment is the Raiders, which makes sense. Both teams are repeat offenders. Both teams, plus Payton and Raiders head coach Jon Gruden were fined for failing to properly wear their masks when they faced each other in Week 2. The Raiders were punished again in Nov. for continued mask violations, getting hit with a $500,000 fine and the loss of a sixth-round pick.

Patriots fined for October outbreak

The Patriots’ $350,000 fine is reportedly connected to the mid-October COVID-19 outbreak that required their Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos to be postponed two different times, though the specific violations aren’t known.

Quarterback Cam Newton was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on October 3, the first of seven players who would be placed on the list over a two week period. Stephon Gilmore, Byron Cowart, James Ferentz, Derek Rivers, Shaq Mason, and Sony Michel would all end up on the reserve/COVID-19 list before the outbreak was contained. The Patriots haven’t placed any players on the list since then.

This is the same fine the Titans received for their early-season outbreak, which affected more than 20 members of their organization and required the NFL to seriously reshuffle the schedule.

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 5: Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is pictured wearing two masks on the sidelines in Kansas City, MO on Oct. 5, 2020. The New England Patriots visited the Kansas City Chiefs for a Monday Night Football NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: