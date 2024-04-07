Report: Patriots and safety Kyle Dugger agree to 4-year deal

The Patriots and Kyle Dugger have agreed on a four-year deal, according to the NFL Network's Mark Garafolo.

According to Ian Rapoport, the deal has a base value of $58 million with a maximum of $66 million.

It’s a 4-year deal worth a base value of $58M with a max of $66M, source says. He gets $32.5M guaranteed. A big-time payday. https://t.co/wdyfEOYDp8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 7, 2024

The contract also includes $32.5 million guaranteed, Rapoport says.

Dugger had over 100 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two interceptions last season for the Patriots.