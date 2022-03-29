Report: Patriots, safety Jabrill Peppers agree to 1-year contract

The New England Patriots are signing safety Jabrill Peppers to a one-year contract, according to multiple reports. Peppers visited New England on a free-agency visit on Monday and the two parties must have discovered mutual appreciation.

For the last two seasons, Peppers, who tore his ACL last season, played under former New York Giants coach and current Patriots offensive assistant Joe Judge. The Cleveland Browns drafted him in the first round in 2017. He played there in 2017 and 2019 but the Giants traded for him (in the Odell Beckham blockbuster) in March 2020 and Peppers played for New York for three seasons. Likely due to his injury, his market was quiet. But Peppers is expected to join the Patriots for training camp, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Former Giants’ safety Jabrill Peppers reached agreement on a one-year deal with the New England Patriots, per @MikeReiss and me. Peppers tore his ACL last season and is expected to be ready for the start of training camp. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 29, 2022

Peppers joins a Patriots safety group that includes Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger, Cody Davis and Joshuah Bledsoe. Peppers may also compete for the team’s kick and punt return job, with the 2021 starter Gunner Olszewski joining the Pittsburgh Steelers for 2022.

